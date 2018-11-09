Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 147038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Gudaitis purchased 224,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Insiders have acquired 1,693,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,255 in the last three months.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

