Achaogen (AKAO) Downgraded to Hold at Cowen

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Achaogen from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of AKAO opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Achaogen has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 146.50% and a negative net margin of 2,286.21%. Analysts forecast that Achaogen will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

