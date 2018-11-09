Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.03.

Shares of ATVI traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,593,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,754. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

