Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Issues Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,254,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/activision-blizzard-atvi-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.