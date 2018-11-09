Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research note released on Monday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. Our valuation ascribes a $1.15B valuation to GOCOVRI in PD $400M value for ADS-5102 based on a risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) that employs a 15% discount rate, 30% effective tax rate and 30% cost of sales and marketing. We utilize a 60% probability of success for ADS-5102.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of ADMS opened at $13.00 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.27% and a negative return on equity of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Went purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 361,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 318.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 260,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,689,000 after acquiring an additional 235,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 399.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 145,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.