Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several brokerages have commented on ADMP. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $2.85 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 240.92%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.