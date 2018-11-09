Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $41.47 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $452.42 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/adams-resources-energy-inc-ae-announces-0-22-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil; and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk in the United States. Its Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.