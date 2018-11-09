Addus Homecare (ADUS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 5426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, major shareholder Eos Capital Partners Iii L. P sold 1,024,733 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $60,459,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $889.87 million, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Addus Homecare (ADUS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/addus-homecare-adus-sets-new-12-month-high-following-strong-earnings.html.

About Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.