adidas (ADS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

adidas (FRA: ADS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2018 – adidas was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/8/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($308.14) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €236.00 ($274.42) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €228.00 ($265.12) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – adidas was given a new €222.00 ($258.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – adidas was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/19/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – adidas was given a new €247.00 ($287.21) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – adidas was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/17/2018 – adidas was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – adidas was given a new €260.00 ($302.33) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – adidas was given a new €255.00 ($296.51) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – adidas was given a new €207.00 ($240.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – adidas was given a new €260.00 ($302.33) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €201.00 ($233.72) on Friday. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.