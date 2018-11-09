adidas (ADS) PT Set at €230.00 by Independent Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €230.00 ($267.44) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. equinet set a €228.00 ($265.12) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €224.60 ($261.16).

Shares of ADS opened at €200.90 ($233.60) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

