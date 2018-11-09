adidas (ADS) PT Set at €240.00 by Cfra

Cfra set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADS. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. equinet set a €228.00 ($265.12) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €224.60 ($261.16).

Shares of FRA ADS traded up €2.90 ($3.37) during trading on Thursday, reaching €203.90 ($237.09). 712,740 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

