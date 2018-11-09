ADT (ADT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

