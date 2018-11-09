Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 89.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE:WMS opened at $27.74 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $942,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,608.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.08 per share, with a total value of $45,120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,426,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/advanced-drainage-systems-inc-wms-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.