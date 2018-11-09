AdvanSix (ASIX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AdvanSix has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $44.44.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $368.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $149,977. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

