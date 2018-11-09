Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a c$4.21 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$3.22 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$2.81 and a one year high of C$7.44.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.