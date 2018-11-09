Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 22,473 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 294.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kroger by 45.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 146,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR grew its position in shares of Kroger by 30.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kroger by 100.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $28.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $377,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,559. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/advisory-services-network-llc-buys-22473-shares-of-kroger-co-kr.html.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.