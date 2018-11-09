Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $449,854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $441,605,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $403,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $308,744,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $118,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.17. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc (WELL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/advisory-services-network-llc-buys-new-stake-in-welltower-inc-well.html.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.