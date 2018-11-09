Ag Growth International (AFN) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.44.

Shares of TSE AFN traded down C$2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.80. 107,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,480. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.08 and a 12 month high of C$64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$242.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.20 million. Analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.62000010856382 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 122.39%.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.72, for a total transaction of C$675,432.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

