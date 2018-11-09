Aimia (AIM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Aimia (TSE:AIM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aimia from C$2.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Aimia from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “c$2.59” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aimia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.54.

Get Aimia alerts:

Shares of AIM opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$4.60.

In related news, insider Mittleman Investment Managemen acquired 76,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$310,635.00. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $99,437 over the last three months.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.