Air Lease Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AL)

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $462,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $676,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,896.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,550. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,839.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,327,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 447,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

