Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.93.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $175.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 326.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,221,000 after acquiring an additional 349,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 37.9% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,183,000 after acquiring an additional 294,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,925,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,872,000 after acquiring an additional 240,918 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

