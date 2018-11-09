AirSwap Price Reaches $0.0936 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 10% lower against the dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and $918,690.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00001468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Liqui, Kyber Network and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00149564 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00250030 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.59 or 0.10279225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, AirSwap, Liqui, Radar Relay, Huobi and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

