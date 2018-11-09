AKO Capital LLP Purchases 38,816 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 2.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $51,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,042,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,883,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,722 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,625,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162,065 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,923,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,055,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 412.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Moody’s to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

