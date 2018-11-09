Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcentra Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of ABDC stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Alcentra Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Alcentra Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Alcentra Capital’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABDC. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Alcentra Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 247,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcentra Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

