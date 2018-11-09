Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.14. 190,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $181.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Redmond acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

