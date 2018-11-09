Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALNA opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 29.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 205.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

