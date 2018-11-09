Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $630,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David D. Chang purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,500,000.

