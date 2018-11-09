AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,711 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

