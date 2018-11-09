Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.94.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $73.04 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

