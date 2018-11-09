Alps Advisors Inc. Has $477,000 Position in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Federated Investors by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Landmark Bank bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 541,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,712 shares of company stock worth $291,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FII opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

