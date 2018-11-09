alstria office REIT (AOX) PT Set at €14.20 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOX. HSBC set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.94 ($16.21).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €12.57 ($14.62) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 116 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of June 30, 2018).

