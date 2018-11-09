Altaba Inc (AABA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.42.

AABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Altaba alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altaba by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altaba by 292.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altaba by 61.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altaba by 15.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altaba stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.98. 5,132,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,825,484. Altaba has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.