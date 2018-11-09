Alteryx (AYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Alteryx updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.03-0.05) EPS.

AYX stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -188.71 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.54 per share, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $238,894.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 194,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,233 and sold 3,390,485 shares valued at $187,381,390. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alteryx from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alteryx from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

