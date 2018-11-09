Alteryx (AYX) PT Set at $85.00 by Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) has been given a $85.00 price target by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.02% from the company’s current price.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. 30,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,372. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -183.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, major shareholder Insight Venture Partners Viii, sold 595,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $33,121,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,726,878.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $238,894.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and have sold 3,390,485 shares worth $187,381,390. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,373,000 after acquiring an additional 655,701 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

