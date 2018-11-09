Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

AMAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,406. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.