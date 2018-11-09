Amber Road (AMBR) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.1–0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.4-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.3 million.Amber Road also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-0.05–0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMBR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,287. The company has a market cap of $253.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Amber Road has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amber Road will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amber Road news, insider Nathan Pieri sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $73,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,026.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,005.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,625 shares of company stock valued at $834,932. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

