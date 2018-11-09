Amcor Limited ADS (AMCRY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

AMCRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor Limited ADS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Amcor Limited ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amcor Limited ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMCRY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 27,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,481. Amcor Limited ADS has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

