America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Trading Down 6.2%

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 5,858,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,722,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,217,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after acquiring an additional 456,079 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 386,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,703,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 735,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

