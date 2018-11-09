American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,117,041 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $184,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 69,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nomura cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE LVS opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/american-century-companies-inc-boosts-stake-in-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs.html.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.