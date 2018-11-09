American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $155,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,577,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $597,135,000 after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,406 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,653,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $463,196,000 after acquiring an additional 179,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,825,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $450,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,686,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $395,894,000 after acquiring an additional 535,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.33%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

