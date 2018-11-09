American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$9.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.80. The company had a trading volume of 286,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.52 and a 12 month high of C$10.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.