American Public Education (APEI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. 107,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,386. The stock has a market cap of $566.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.24 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Public Education by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,229,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

