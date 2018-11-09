Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 3.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $183,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/ameriprise-financial-inc-amp-is-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llcs-largest-position.html.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.