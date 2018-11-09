Amphenol (APH) versus RF Industries (RFIL) Head to Head Contrast

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) and RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amphenol and RF Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphenol $7.01 billion 3.91 $650.50 million $3.12 29.17 RF Industries $30.96 million 2.48 $380,000.00 N/A N/A

Amphenol has higher revenue and earnings than RF Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Amphenol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of RF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amphenol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of RF Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amphenol and RF Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphenol 0 3 3 0 2.50 RF Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amphenol currently has a consensus target price of $98.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Amphenol’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amphenol is more favorable than RF Industries.

Dividends

Amphenol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. RF Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Amphenol pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amphenol has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Amphenol is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amphenol and RF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphenol 9.64% 28.57% 11.73% RF Industries 10.27% 23.75% 18.87%

Risk and Volatility

Amphenol has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RF Industries has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amphenol beats RF Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The company's Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation, medical, and military customers. The company sells its products through warehousing distributors and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. It serves telecommunications carriers, wireless and network infrastructure carriers, data center and co-location companies, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

