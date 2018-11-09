Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 212.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 877,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 596,944 shares during the period. Anadarko Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $58,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

APC opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

