Analysts Anticipate Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) will announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.05. Bio-Rad Laboratories reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

NYSE BIO opened at $283.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $231.00 and a 12-month high of $345.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $212,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 117.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

