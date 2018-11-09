Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,555.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,984. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.25 million, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

