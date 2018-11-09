Analysts Anticipate Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Harvest Capital Credit reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 24.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,533 shares of company stock worth $310,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit makes up about 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned about 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply