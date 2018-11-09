Analysts Anticipate Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Harvest Capital Credit reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 24.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,533 shares of company stock worth $310,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit makes up about 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned about 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

