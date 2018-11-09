Analysts Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.61. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.7% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 46,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 89.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 81,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,136. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Invesco has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

