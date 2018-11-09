Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.40 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other National Vision news, SVP John Vaught sold 26,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,146,983.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $444,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 450 shares of company stock worth $19,737 and sold 56,477 shares worth $2,470,984. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 41.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Vision by 1,774.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 84.91. National Vision has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.